Tour Around One Of Americas Most Infamous Towns Includes A Witch Dungeon

@ghoul_please/TikTok

A TikTok video has gone viral showing a tour around one of America’s most infamous towns, Salem.

Brittany Petronella has a TikTok account dedicated to haunted locations on the east coast, providing fun, spooky and creepy details about all of the locations she visits. Salem is her latest adventure.

Petronella takes a trip on a trolley tour as she visits a variety of different places located around the infamous witch town. Alison’s house from the movie Hocus Pocus is the first stop on the tour, located at 318 Essex Street, with Petronella even stating that the mansion is reportedly haunted.

The trolley tour, according to Petronella, is the ‘perfect way to get your first taste of Salem’ and her next stop on the tour is America’s oldest continuously operated sweet company, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie. The popular sweet company is known for using recipes from back in the 1800s, making the visit feel even more haunted.

@ghoulplease_/TikTok

Later, Petronella tries to convince users to stay at a haunted hotel located in the area, ‘If you’re open to sharing a room with a few spirits, The Hawthorne Hotel is one of my favourite places to stay.’

The trolley then takes her to John Hathorne’s house, one of the most prominent participants during the Salem witch trials.

Leading on from that, Petronella takes a trip to the graveyard, where other famous witchcraft trial judges are buried.

The tour finishes at the Witch Dungeon Museum that’s staged in a 1963 Salem Village. The museum even has a live production of a 1962 witch trial that was adapted and developed from historical transcripts.

Petronella ends the video by telling viewers to ‘go check out’ the spooky tour as people will thank her later.