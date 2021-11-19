unilad
Advert

Trainspotting Legend Francis Bourgeois Surprises Followers With Hilarious Moonwalk Video

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Nov 2021 10:01
Trainspotting Legend Francis Bourgeois Surprises Followers With Hilarious Moonwalk Video@francis_bourgeois43/Instagram

Francis Bourgeois, aka the internet’s favourite trainspotter, surprised his followers as he moon-walked his way to the weekend. 

Though trainspotting is a popular hobby, it’s not something that typically captivates everyone. Somehow, however, Bourgeois has made a name for himself through the incredible and heartwarming TikTok videos that see him standing by the tracks and waving at all kinds of trains as they go past.

Advert

Francis continually manages to captivate thousands through his sheer excitement at the prospect of seeing a train coupled with the incredible angle of his camera, which often sits on top of his head and depicts a very distorted-looking Bourgeois as he comments on the models and types of the passing carriages.

He is so beloved, in fact, that he even made headlines for simply going out clubbing:

Loading…

Bourgeois has racked up an impressive 1.4 million followers on TikTok, which forms the stage for his videos, as well as 754,000 on Instagram where he posts ‘behind the scenes train spotting and [his] TikTok videos’.

Advert

This morning, November 19, Bourgeois shared an Instagram Story showing himself in his happy place – next to a train track, with a train in the station ready to board.

Rather than strapping his camera to his head and commenting on the train next to him, however, Bourgeois surprised viewers by placing his camera on the ground and performing an impressive moon-walk across the platform before twirling his way back to collect the camera.

Alongside the video, he wrote: ‘Have a lovely moon-walkey Friday everyone’.

Check it out below:

Advert

Loading…

Though the clip might not have been the content viewers expected from Bourgeois, it portrays exactly the kind of simple joy we have come to know and love him for.

In spite of what his social media accounts may indicate, Bourgeois doesn’t spend all of his time checking out trains, and is actually currently studying engineering at the University of Nottingham.

Advert

Speaking to The Face about his newfound fame earlier this year, the student explained that his viewers have ‘shared very personal feelings and emotions about how [his videos] have helped them overcome hard times.’

He described the responses he’s had to videos as ‘very moving’, adding: ‘The number of messages has been almost overwhelming. It really spurs me on.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Travis Scott Now Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit From More Than 200 Astroworld Attendees
Music

Travis Scott Now Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit From More Than 200 Astroworld Attendees

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix

Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence Lawyers Demand Mistrial Over Video Footage
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Defence Lawyers Demand Mistrial Over Video Footage

Kyle Rittenhouse: BLM Protesters Clash With Pro-Rittenhouse Supporters Outside Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: BLM Protesters Clash With Pro-Rittenhouse Supporters Outside Court

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Viral, TikTok

Credits

Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

  1. Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

    francis_bourgeois43

 