Treadmill Climbing Walls Are Now A Thing And They Are Terrifying
Treadmill climbing walls are apparently now a thing, and they’re more than just a little bit terrifying.
Now, wall climbing and hitting the treadmill are two great activities for keeping fit, but combining the two does admittedly make me feel a little bit weird on first glance, and I know I’m not alone.
Footage of a treadwall was shared via the fitness TikTok account @brittjillfitness, leaving followers fascinated and terrified in equal measure. While some are very keen to climb the ‘weirdest garage door’ they’ve ever seen, others have given it a firm ‘nope’, and absolutely fair enough.
Check it out below and try not to get too dizzy:
The vid has been watched nearly 100,000 times at the time of writing, with many people sharing their opinions on this bizarre ‘human hamster wheel’.
In a comment that I wish I could unsee, one person wrote:
Looks like fun until your ankle or foot gets stuck in the bottom there.
Another said:
I’m gonna fall and die but it looks like fun.
There are, of course, many benefits to rock climbing, so if you’re feeling brave enough a treadwall might well be a good one to try if you spot it in your local gym.
As per fitness product website Exergame, rock climbing is a great activity to get into if you want to build your strength up:
Rock climbing uses all the body’s major muscle groups. Regularly using climbing as a strength-training workout improves upper-body strength as well as promoting strength gains in core muscles and legs, which play key roles in successfully completing climbing movements.
Rock climbing can help you meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendation published in the ‘2008 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans’ to perform full-body muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
Other benefits include increased flexibility and improved coordination. Just be careful where you put your feet…
