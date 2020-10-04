Trump Mocked For Signing Blank Paper In White House Photos From Hospital White House/AndrewFeinberg/Twitter

Donald Trump has become the subject of ridicule after photographs released by the White House appear to show him signing a blank piece of paper.

The president is receiving treatment at Walter Reed military hospital in Washington D.C. after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week, but the White House appeared to be determined to show he wasn’t slacking off during his time out of the Oval Office.

On Saturday night, the day after Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus, photos were released showing the president sat at two different desks and apparently working on some documents laid out in front of him.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka shared one of the images on Twitter with the caption: ‘Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS.’

It wasn’t revealed exactly what the president was supposed to be working on, but eagle-eyed Twitter users have taken a closer look at the images and come to the conclusion that Trump was actually scribbling on a blank piece of paper.

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg made his disbelief in the photos clear when he shared them, writing:

The White House has released these photos which purport to show @realDonaldTrump “at work” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Feinberg zoomed in on one of the photos to help support his theory that it wasn’t real, and sure enough it appears as if the paper Trump is writing on is blank.

Jon Ostrower, editor-in-chief of aviation publication The Air Current, went one step closer with his scrutiny and looked at the data embedded in the images shared by the White House.

Though the images show Trump in different rooms, they were apparently taken just 10 minutes apart, suggesting he may have moved location to make it seem as if he was working at different times of the day.

Following the release of the photos the word ‘staged’ began to trend on Twitter as people mocked the White House’s apparent efforts to make the president look hard at work.

One person commented:

He was a reality TV star. As far as he’s concerned, he just had to shoot a couple of promos for the ‘look presidential’ bit he performs.

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann pointed out that Trump still wasn’t wearing a mask, even after testing positive for coronavirus, writing:

Not a huge surprise that these photos are staged – and I’m amused by those pointing out that if you zoom in he’s just signing a blank sheet of paper – but it’s genuinely appalling that he still won’t wear a mask. I hope his vanity hasn’t caused the photographer to be infected.

I don’t think anyone would blame Trump if he stopped working while being treated for the virus, so going to the apparent effort of staging photos has only resulted in making the POTUS seem untrustworthy.