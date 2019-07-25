Twitch Streamer Brutally Shuts Down Trolls In Best Way Ever

PaladinAmber/Twitch

There’s no denying most gamer girls are forced to endure a tidal wave of sexual advances from strangers on the internet, but one woman has found the perfect way to deal with creeps who cross the line, and it’s incredible.

Amber ‘PaladinAmber’ Wadham is a 23-year-old variety streamer from Australia and an all-round bad ass who we could all learn a thing or two from.

Through the use of multiple cameras and genius overlays, Amber uses fake ‘breaking news’ segments to put her viewers in their place in the ultimate online roasting.

Toxic viewer; "hOw mUch toO lET mE sEE yOUr fEEt".

Me; pic.twitter.com/KDWegzkIxq — PaladinAmber. 💖💛💙🏳️‍🌈 (@PaladinAmber) July 17, 2019

Anyone who’s ever watched her on Twitch will know what she has to endure. Whether it’s men asking to have sex with her, asking to see more cleavage or to do risqué things on camera, or just generally being a dickhead critiquing her game-playing ability and personality, it’s no wonder Amber felt the need to push back.

The 23-year-old has gone viral thanks to her sassy, no-bullshit responses to trolls, with her most shared clip showing her shutting down a viewer who asked to see her toes.

After telling the viewer to ‘get fucked,’ Amber gags, adding ‘get your foot fetish out of my chat’, while offering a fake price tag of $19.99.

when you have to set boundaries on the internet; pic.twitter.com/kcXQVW6SK9 — PaladinAmber. 💖💛💙🏳️‍🌈 (@PaladinAmber) July 22, 2019

Amber created three unique layouts for her stream, which includes one for news, one for weather and one for infomercials.

She told Polygon:

Occasionally we would use them as fillers to break up the game play, then one day I decided to wholesomely roast someone on the news who wasn’t wanted in chat and everyone loved it, so we made it a theme.

Now, the internet is giving her the recognition she deserves as her clips blow up on social media, teaching us all a lesson in online etiquette and how not to be a dickhead 101.

breaking news; streamers don't wanna do the horizontal tango with you… pic.twitter.com/6diCuXwqEO — PaladinAmber. 💖💛💙🏳️‍🌈 (@PaladinAmber) July 23, 2019

Amber believes some online communities have ‘broken boundaries’ which can lead some of her viewers to believe ‘everyone is entitled to personal information’. While some streamers are more than happy to share intimate details about themselves, the problems arise when viewers assume everyone is happy with that level of openness.

She explained:

What I’m trying to achieve is bringing back some boundaries and letting people have a voice of ‘you don’t have to share this,’ or ‘you shouldn’t share this with people, because it’s none of their business’. Every single day there’s a legitimate reason to call someone out with comedy. It softens the harshness of the message. The internet is saturated with people who don’t understand boundaries, or hurt people who hurt people, so I take in to consideration to let them know ‘hey this isn’t okay,’ and then send them on their way.

With almost two-thirds of online gamers in the US experiencing ‘severe’ harassment, according to a survey reported by Engadget, perhaps this is the way forward for those not willing to play nice.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]