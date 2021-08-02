Twitch Streamer Fights Off Home Invader While She Was Streaming

girl__fighter/Twitch

A Twitch streamer had to fight off an intruder in her house all while in the middle of a live stream.

The streamer called Victoria, but also known as ‘girl__fighter’, was with her friend when she was interrupted by an intruder entering her home.

Advert 10

The video shows Victoria, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, and her friend in the middle of a Twitch broadcast when someone can be heard shouting and banging around in the background.

girl__fighter/Twitch

The intruder is thought to be Victoria’s neighbour according to translations, and can be heard shouting, ‘I will hurt you’. Victoria’s friend tries to calm the situation down and get rid of the intruder, replying: ‘No, I will hurt you, get out of here.’

However, the intruder then becomes violent and when they enter the room the camera is knocked off and the stream is cut short. Both women can be heard shouting at the intruder just before the video ends.

Advert 10

Further translations of the audio seem to suggest that Victoria’s friend managed to spray the intruder in the eyes to deter them, as Victoria can be heard saying, ‘It got into my eyes’. It is unclear what happened after the feed was cut short.

girl__fighter/Twitch

Reddit users took to the platform to post their confusion, support for Victoria and other various opinions on the incident. One commented: ‘Just an average day in Russia’

Another said:

Advert 10

I mean, I know living next to streamers might be annoying because of noise, but this is an overreaction, wtf. Call in a noise complaint or something or tell them to get sound proofing. Where are the loremasters? What was the neighbor’s deal?

A third wrote: ‘I have so many questions…’

While it is unclear what truly occurred after the livestream cut out, Victoria is still on Twitch where she posts videos around her pole dancing hobby.

The video has since been taken down from the live streaming platform but is available to watch via Reddit and Streamable.

Advert 10