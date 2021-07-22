Twitter Introduces A ‘Dislike’ Button

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.

Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.

[…] Some key notes about this experiment:

1. This is just a test for research right now.

2. This is not a dislike button.

3. Your downvotes are visible to you only.

4. Votes won’t change the order of replies.