Twitter Users Struggle To Log On After Site Suffers Outage

PA

Twitter users are struggling to log on to the social media website as the platform suffers an outage.

This afternoon, those trying to log on to the platform are being met with the same message: ‘Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.’

Advert 10

The website is giving users the option to refresh, however, this is not solving the issue.

It seems the problems started yesterday, April 16, with Twitter releasing a statement acknowledging that some users were struggling to access its site.

‘Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,’ the company said in a tweet.

Advert 10

Down Detector, a website that monitors outages, has received more than 65,000 reports of problems accessing the platform today.

‘User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 6:25 AM EDT,’ the company said this morning.

Some users have reported limited access, like not being able to log on via desktop but still having access to Twitter on their mobiles.

Advert 10

‘My Twitter is down for me on desktop but still working on mobile but with limited functionality,’ one person said.

Another said they can still access their timeline and notifications, but hit a stone wall when it comes to Twitter’s Lists function.

‘Is it just me or are some #Twitter features down? my timeline and notifs are updating, but my list/s won’t open,’ the user said.

Advert 10

As it stands, it seems those already logged in can access limited features, while those logged out will need to wait for the issue to be resolved before they can get back into their accounts.