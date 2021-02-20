Uber Eats Driver Facing Homelessness In Tears As He Begs People To Leave Tips

livefreestudios/TikTok

An Uber Eats driver on the brink of homelessness has gone viral after begging customers to leave tips in a heartbreaking TikTok.

Riley Elliot, from Seattle, posted a video on his account @livefreestudios explaining to viewers the hardships of being a delivery drivers for companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

He said: ‘Y’all I wish that people who order Uber Eats or Doordash understood what it’s like to be a driver,’ outlining how he’d only been paid $2.50 a delivery which took 45 minutes, cost him $3 in parking and the customer only gave him a $1.50 tip.

Riley continued: ‘I gotta prove three times rent for income in two weeks and I can’t. It doesn’t matter that I’m working multiple jobs, that I barely sleep, that I can barely afford to feed myself. I’m about to be homeless for the third time since May and it’s all because people don’t tip their delivery drivers. Like, how hard is it to throw us five bucks?’

In a caption, he also wrote: ‘I’m out here risking my life in a pandemic and no one cares.’

At the time of upload, he only had nine followers. However, the video was shared to Twitter by Christian St. Croix, where it’s amassed more than 3.5 million views. Riley’s follower-count has increased to more than 17,400.

With millions watching the clip, Riley received donations from all over the world which have allowed him and his partner to move into a new home. In a later video, he thanked everyone for their support. Seattle Sounders FC, his favourite soccer team, even made a donation. ‘It was the greatest day of my life up until now,’ he said.

However, he didn’t keep all the money for himself – Riley gave away $12,000 of the donations to others struggling to keep up with their bills. ‘My whole body has just been buzzing with positive energy from all of these people. I get choked up because I’ve been bullied my whole life and people actually appreciate how hard I’m trying. It means a lot,’ he said, as per the Seattle Times.