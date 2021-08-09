Uber Eats Driver Fired After Being Caught Stealing Food On Camera

sarahfromflorida/TikTok

An Uber Eats driver has been given the sack after a viral video captured the moment he stole some of a customer’s food with his ‘bare hands’.

The footage, which has put many people off ordering takeout altogether, shows the delivery man seated on the edge of the pavement, pulling noodles out of a box with his fingers and putting them in a plastic Tupperware container.

He can then be seen to open another box, this time appearing to pick out what appears to be pieces of chicken and plonking them on top of the noodles.

Check it out below:

After helping himself to a hefty amount of food – and giving his fingers a good lick – the unnamed man rummaged around in his rucksack for a stapler, resealing the food cartons and paper carrier bag. As noted in the vid, this clearly wasn’t his first time.

The video, which has since been reshared more than 22,000 times at the time of writing, was originally uploaded by TikToker @sarahfromflorida, who captioned it, ‘I wish I could unsee this.’

This was a view shared by many of those in the comments, with one person remarking that they would have rather have had him ‘steal my whole order’. Another shuddered as they imagined ‘how many people’ are doing the exact same thing without getting caught on camera.

Sarah apparently wasn’t the one who took the footage, as she explained in the comments. It was in fact taken by a friend, who was apparently ‘so concerned’ that the man would do ‘something crazy’ that he decided not to confront him and to instead take his complaint directly to the restaurant and Uber Eats.

In a follow-up vid, Sarah answered some of the questions commenters had put forward about the incident, and confirmed that the food items had definitely not just been part of a cancelled order as some had suggested.

In a statement made to The Daily Dot, an Uber spokesperson described what had happened as ‘completely unacceptable’, confirming that ‘the delivery person’s access to the app has been removed’.

