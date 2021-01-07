US Capitol Coverage Using Celeb Reactions Is Getting Roasted Online E!

I think it’s fair to say that pretty much everyone in the world has their eyes on what is going on in the United States right now.

In the early hours of this morning, January 7, President-elect Joe Biden was finalised as the winner of the presidential election, but not before riots broke out trying to disrupt the Congressional certification.

Four people lost their lives when pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington DC, many of them armed and inciting violence.

However, while the majority of the world of social media is up in arms over how the riots have been allowed to happen, and how different the police response was to the Black Lives Matter protests last year, some publications are getting ripped to shreds for their coverage of the events.

On Twitter user, a writer from Los Angeles, shared a number of screenshots from E!’s Instagram account, detailing celebrities’ reactions to the riots.

‘I am crying at E!’s coverage of the coup,’ Carey O’Donnell wrote.

The quotes included Sex and City’s Sarah Jessica Parker describing the events as ‘Unimaginable, disgraceful, shocking,’ as well as actor Chloe Grace Moretz saying, ‘This is not America.’

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre approach to the political story let to Twitter users sharing their own personal favourite celebrity responses; the most popular being t star Tara Reid, who tweeted, ‘Just saw the news,’ alongside a shocked face emoji.

‘Every time some traumatic sh*t happens, they wana ask random celebrities like we give a f*ck,’ another person tweeted.

‘I’m sorry but I will not be satisfied until I know what Christina Aguilera thinks,’ another added, while a third called for a statement from Kanye West.