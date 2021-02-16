Video Of Anne Robinson Targeting Single Mum For Using Benefits On The Weakest Link Shocks Viewers

BBC

A video of former Weakest Link host Anne Robinson mocking a contestant for being on benefits has caused outrage on social media, leading to discussions about how working class people are portrayed on British TV.

The clip was posted to Twitter by @chibiandchill after it was announced that Robinson was set to take over as the new host of Channel 4’s Countdown. In the video, Robinson asks one of the contestants what she does for a living, and the contestant, who also happens to be called Ann, replies that she’s a ‘full-time single mum to three boys’. Robinson then immediately asks her ‘how many ASBOs’ her kids have – referring to the ‘anti-social behaviour orders’ given to children in the early 2000s that became a common joke levelled at working class families.

Ann quite rightly seems a bit confused by the question, so Robinson then moves on to a new line of interrogation, repeatedly asking, ‘Are you on benefits?’ When Ann says that she is, describing being a full-time mum as a ’24/7 job’, Robinson then decides to get even more personal, asking, ‘What happened to the husband?’ and then saying, ‘You didn’t go gay, did you?’ and pushing Ann to explain about ‘going lesbian’.

It’s not clear when the episode of the show aired, but people on social media have rightly been disgusted at the stereotypes and bullying on display. Some viewers were shocked that the episode was allowed to air, with @chibiandchill posting ‘Beyond disgusting and nasty, cant believe this was even allowed.’ Another user called Robinson’s attack ‘nasty, degrading and abhorrent’, adding that her attitude ‘pushes a very disturbing narrative’.

While Robinson’s bullying probably wouldn’t be allowed on air today, others have pointed out that the demonisation of single mothers and people on benefits is actually a pretty good representation of what attitudes toward working class people can be like in Britain. Mark Harris commented, ‘WTF! but can’t say I’m surprised to be honest…. It’s all part of a culture that thinks it’s cool, funny and edgy to be cruel and nasty to fellow citizens,’ with another person saying the clip revealed a ‘contempt for working class people’ that is sadly all too common in some parts of British society.

The clip is one of a number of examples of television shows that attempted to get laughs out of stereotyping working class people, with comedy shows like Little Britain and ‘poverty porn’ documentaries like Benefits Street also pushing negative images of people who are unemployed or living in poverty.