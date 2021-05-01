Video Of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Incredible Reaction To Getting Egged Resurfaces

Shutterstock

Old footage has resurfaced which shows Arnold Schwarzenegger’s incredible and on-brand reaction to getting egged.

The eggs were chucked way back in September 2003, just before Schwarzenegger gave his first major speech for his Governor of California campaign.

Crowds had gathered at California State University at Long Beach to see the Kindergarten Cop star speak, some wearing Terminator t-shirts and brandishing ‘Young Voters For Arnie’ signs. However, it would appear that not everyone was a fan.

Check it out below:

Just as the iconic action star was shaking hands with adoring supporters, an egg was chucked from somewhere in the tightly packed crowd.

Many first time political candidates may have betrayed a flicker of annoyance at the very least, but not Schwarzenegger.

Smoothly shrugging off his conveniently yellow blazer, Schwarzenegger’s beam didn’t dim a single watt, and he even had the coolness to deliver a pretty funny one-liner one he reached the mic.

Appearing to be more amused than angered by the slimy protest, Schwarzenegger quipped:

Well, this guy owes me bacon now. There’s no two ways about it. Because you can’t have eggs without bacon.

The 18-year-old video recently popped up on Reddit, where modern fans expressed admiration for Schwarzenegger’s breezy response.

One person commented:

A show of strength in being unfazed by it is an absolute power move.

Another said:

His responses are always loving, happy, and compassionate!

A glowing example for more hot-headed, insecure political figures everywhere.