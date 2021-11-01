unilad
Video Of Melania Looking ‘Disgusted’ With Donald Trump In First Public Outing Since July Goes Viral

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Nov 2021 18:27
Video Of Melania Looking 'Disgusted' With Donald Trump In First Public Outing Since July Goes ViralAlamy

Footage of Melania Trump giving a look of apparent ‘disgust’ while out with Donald Trump has gone viral as it continues to ‘delight’ viewers. 

Trump and Melania attended Game 4 of the baseball World Series on Saturday, October 30, when the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros went head to head at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The outing marked the first time Melania has been seen in public since July, when she was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York, though footage from the event indicates it wasn’t all fun and games for the former first lady.

Donald and Melania Trump (Alamy)Alamy

A clip shared online shows Trump stood amid the crowd, grinning and giving a thumbs up while Melania stands next to him and smiles into the distance.

As she turns away from Trump, Melania’s cheerful look quickly turns into apparent disdain as she drops her smile and closes her eyes, as if struggling to believe the situation she has found herself in.

Footage of her sudden mood change was shared online by Mike Sington, a Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, who encouraged Twitter users to ‘Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April.’

He added: ‘In fact, it’s so delightful, watch it over and over again.’

See the video below:

Viewers appear to have obliged as the video has racked up more than 56,000 views, as well as being shared widely across the internet.

Responding to the clip, one person wrote: ‘I wonder how she acts when they’re alone together, if this is her keeping up appearances.’

Another commented: ‘She really does seem to hate being near him. It’s amusing & sad all rolled together.’

As well as drawing in attention for her facial expressions, both Melania and Trump faced backlash for their decision to take part in the controversial ‘tomahawk chop’ while at the baseball game, with many considering the tradition of acting out a chopping gesture to be offensive to Native Americans.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

