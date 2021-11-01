Video Of Melania Looking ‘Disgusted’ With Donald Trump In First Public Outing Since July Goes Viral

Alamy

Footage of Melania Trump giving a look of apparent ‘disgust’ while out with Donald Trump has gone viral as it continues to ‘delight’ viewers.

Trump and Melania attended Game 4 of the baseball World Series on Saturday, October 30, when the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros went head to head at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Advert 10

The outing marked the first time Melania has been seen in public since July, when she was spotted leaving Trump Tower in New York, though footage from the event indicates it wasn’t all fun and games for the former first lady.

Alamy

A clip shared online shows Trump stood amid the crowd, grinning and giving a thumbs up while Melania stands next to him and smiles into the distance.

As she turns away from Trump, Melania’s cheerful look quickly turns into apparent disdain as she drops her smile and closes her eyes, as if struggling to believe the situation she has found herself in.

Advert 10

Footage of her sudden mood change was shared online by Mike Sington, a Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, who encouraged Twitter users to ‘Watch the scorn and disgust Melania gives to Trump as she turns away from him, in their first public appearance together since April.’

He added: ‘In fact, it’s so delightful, watch it over and over again.’

See the video below:

Advert 10

Viewers appear to have obliged as the video has racked up more than 56,000 views, as well as being shared widely across the internet.

Responding to the clip, one person wrote: ‘I wonder how she acts when they’re alone together, if this is her keeping up appearances.’

Another commented: ‘She really does seem to hate being near him. It’s amusing & sad all rolled together.’

As well as drawing in attention for her facial expressions, both Melania and Trump faced backlash for their decision to take part in the controversial ‘tomahawk chop’ while at the baseball game, with many considering the tradition of acting out a chopping gesture to be offensive to Native Americans.

Advert 10