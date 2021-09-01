Video Shows School Meeting Unknowingly Reading Out List Of Rude Names In Hilarious Prank

The Hill/Youtube/Fox

A prankster who has been compared to Bart Simpson led members of the Henrico County School Board to call out fake names at a meeting.

The meeting was disrupted by some jokesters who had the board unknowingly read out the list of fake names that sounded rude when spoken aloud. ‘Phil McCracken’ was the first name to be read, followed by ‘Suk Mahdik.’ Seemingly unaware of the prank, the speaker then moves on to ‘Ophelia McCaulk’ after receiving no response to either name.

Advert 10

The names ‘Don Kedick, ‘Wayne Kerr’ and ‘Eileen Dover’ soon followed.

‘Shelley Thomas’, however, appears to have been the only real name on the list, as she speaks out for transgender children.

Cooper wraps up by thanking Thomas for being the only one present. He doesn’t respond to the joke, and neither does anybody else in the room.

Advert 10

Check it out below:

The amusing video has received over 500,000 likes and 117,000 retweets, with many comparing the joke to the classic Bart Simpson phone prank.

One person wrote, ‘These kids are really on some tech stuff’ while another stated they had to check on their spouse since they were laughing hysterically.

Advert 10

Meanwhile, after seeing the prank, other Twitter users began to share their own Bart Simpson type pranks.

Advert 10

Safe to say, thanks to its newfound viral fame, the board may double-check its name list more carefully next time.