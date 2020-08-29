Viewers In Hysterics As Weather Map Predicts Penis Shaped Showers BBC

Despite the fact August hasn’t even drawn to a close yet, I think it’s fair to say British summertime is already well and truly over.

Advert

Mother Nature is a bit of a dick like that, isn’t she?

And, if you were ever in any doubt that she’s well and truly taking the piss out of us, all you need to do is look at the BBC’s phallus-like forecast for Essex.

Check it out here:

Advert

Let me tell you, you don’t want to be around when this storm reaches its climax.

Unsurprisingly, when the map was posted to Twitter, revealing the huge patch of predicted rainfall, people couldn’t help but get the willy jokes in. What a balls up.

One Twitter user joked that ‘Essex is seriously getting it tonight,’ while another noted the rain would be ‘accompanied by a stiff breeze.’

A third wrote: ‘As a resident of South End on sea I think I’m somewhere between the shaft and the ball sack.’

BBC weather man Owain Wyn Evans shared the map, writing: ‘Goodness! That looks like a good few inches of rain overnight.’

Some people even went to the trouble of drawing a stickman around the penis, and, erm, giving it some pleasure.

This isn’t the first time a manhood has made its way onto the weather map – whatcha’ trying to say, Mother Nature?

Advert

In February this year, when Storm Dennis was playing havoc with the west coast, a big ole’ cock and balls appeared over almost the entirety of Wales. It might not be great weather, but at least we can laugh about it.