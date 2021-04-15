Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Twin Brother Shares Heartbreaking Montage After He Dies Aged 24

lil_blizzard/Instagram

Adam Perkins’ twin brother has shared a heartbreaking montage following the Vine star’s death.

The 24-year-old was most known for his viral ‘Welcome to Chili’s’ video. His passing was confirmed yesterday, April 14, by his brother Patrick.

Patrick has since shared a video on Instagram of their memories together, to the tune of Joni Mitchell’s 1976 song Coyote, captioned, ‘Adam Perkins 1997 – forever and ever. I love you my brother. Always.’

In the montage, the pair can be seen driving around the city, getting haircuts and having fun making videos.

Since news of Adam’s death emerged, Patrick has made a number of social media posts with photos of himself and his brother. ‘A genius. An absolute and undeniable genius. He would hate me calling him that, but he can’t stop me now. Adam, if you’re pissed I’m calling you that, tough luck. Try and stop me,’ one caption read.

He also revealed Adam had earlier released an album, Latch Relay, under the name Plas Teg, which he encouraged people to check out. ‘I ask that you honor his legacy by listening to at least one song. My favorite is Redwood Reverie. Please let me know yours,’ Patrick wrote.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Patrick, with one user writing, ‘A bond this strong transcends any distance and across any lifetime. I’m so sorry for your loss, please know he is always with you.’

Another wrote, ‘I am so sorry. I couldn’t even imagine losing my twin. My heart is breaking for you. But the most magical thing about being a twin is that you always have him with you. Sending you so much love.’

Adam’s cause of death hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.