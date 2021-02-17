unilad
Advert

‘Viral’ Conspiracy Photo Of Helicopter De-Icing Texas Wind Turbine Was Actually Taken In Sweden In 2014

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Feb 2021 17:00
'Viral' Conspiracy Photo Of Helicopter De-Icing Texas Wind Turbine Was Actually Taken In Sweden In 2014Alpine Helicopters/PA Images

A viral conspiracy photo of a helicopter supposedly de-icing a Texas wind turbine was actually taken in Sweden in 2014.

The state is usually home to scorching heatwaves, but the past week has seen Texas battle some of its lowest temperatures in 30 years – on Valentine’s Day, some areas plummeted to -18C.

Advert

As the storm spreads across the south of the country, with at least 21 people losing their lives, some right-wing critics have taken aim at ‘clean energy’ with a photo that was actually taken seven years ago in a completely different country, nay, continent.

The incredible image shows a helicopter allegedly de-icing a frozen wind turbine in Texas. It was quickly turned into a meme by conservative posters, with one reading: ‘Don’t mind us, we’re just burning hundreds of gallons of jet fuel to de-ice this clean energy wind turbine.’

Another user wrote: ‘For how much longer are we going to tolerate this nonsense preached to us by 16-year olds? There is no CLIMATE Emergency. There is only a looming ENERGY Emergency.’

Advert

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert even tweeted: ‘You know how you unfreeze frozen windmills? By sending up a helicopter that shoots out chemicals onto the blades. You need fuel for the helicopter. Keep that in mind when thinking how ‘green’ windmills are.’

The photo was taken during a 2014 test by a Swedish firm known as Alpine Helicopters. Using hot water, helicopters sprayed blades all across a windfarm in the Uljabuouda mountains in Arjeplog.

According to CEO Mats Widgren, the process took around one-and-a-half hours complete, using 850 litres of water. Alpine Helicopters said it was a ‘better option than not doing anything at all. This is both from a financial and environmental perspective.’

Advert

It equated to around two days of electricity production, and despite the claims by Republican critics, a helicopter de-icing a turbine is said to actually prevent two days’ worth of carbon emissions from a coal and gas-fired power plant, according to Ketan Joshi’s research.

The ‘Arctic outbreak‘ led to ‘unprecedented strain’ on energy grids across Texas, which soon left four million people without power. US President Joe Biden has since declared a state of emergency, unlocking federal assistance in order to coordinate relief efforts.

Texas PA Images
Advert

However, as explained to Gizmodo by Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas, the problem isn’t specifically renewable energy – the extra strain on all sources of power is ‘just way beyond what they were designed to handle.’

He said: ‘We don’t have the supply of gas that we normally do, and we’re consuming gas in record numbers, which is also depressurising the gas lines. Natural gas power plants also require a certain pressure to operate, so if they can’t get that pressure, they also have to shut down. Everything that could go wrong is going wrong with the system.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings
Viral

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap
News

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Now, Texas, US, Viral

Credits

NyTeknik and 1 other

  1. NyTeknik

    The helicopter beam is the new weapon against the ice

  2. Gizmodo

    The Real Reason for Texas' Rolling Blackouts

 