‘Viral’ Conspiracy Photo Of Helicopter De-Icing Texas Wind Turbine Was Actually Taken In Sweden In 2014

Alpine Helicopters/PA Images

A viral conspiracy photo of a helicopter supposedly de-icing a Texas wind turbine was actually taken in Sweden in 2014.

The state is usually home to scorching heatwaves, but the past week has seen Texas battle some of its lowest temperatures in 30 years – on Valentine’s Day, some areas plummeted to -18C.

As the storm spreads across the south of the country, with at least 21 people losing their lives, some right-wing critics have taken aim at ‘clean energy’ with a photo that was actually taken seven years ago in a completely different country, nay, continent.

The incredible image shows a helicopter allegedly de-icing a frozen wind turbine in Texas. It was quickly turned into a meme by conservative posters, with one reading: ‘Don’t mind us, we’re just burning hundreds of gallons of jet fuel to de-ice this clean energy wind turbine.’

Another user wrote: ‘For how much longer are we going to tolerate this nonsense preached to us by 16-year olds? There is no CLIMATE Emergency. There is only a looming ENERGY Emergency.’

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert even tweeted: ‘You know how you unfreeze frozen windmills? By sending up a helicopter that shoots out chemicals onto the blades. You need fuel for the helicopter. Keep that in mind when thinking how ‘green’ windmills are.’

The photo was taken during a 2014 test by a Swedish firm known as Alpine Helicopters. Using hot water, helicopters sprayed blades all across a windfarm in the Uljabuouda mountains in Arjeplog.

According to CEO Mats Widgren, the process took around one-and-a-half hours complete, using 850 litres of water. Alpine Helicopters said it was a ‘better option than not doing anything at all. This is both from a financial and environmental perspective.’

It equated to around two days of electricity production, and despite the claims by Republican critics, a helicopter de-icing a turbine is said to actually prevent two days’ worth of carbon emissions from a coal and gas-fired power plant, according to Ketan Joshi’s research.

The ‘Arctic outbreak‘ led to ‘unprecedented strain’ on energy grids across Texas, which soon left four million people without power. US President Joe Biden has since declared a state of emergency, unlocking federal assistance in order to coordinate relief efforts.

PA Images

However, as explained to Gizmodo by Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas, the problem isn’t specifically renewable energy – the extra strain on all sources of power is ‘just way beyond what they were designed to handle.’

He said: ‘We don’t have the supply of gas that we normally do, and we’re consuming gas in record numbers, which is also depressurising the gas lines. Natural gas power plants also require a certain pressure to operate, so if they can’t get that pressure, they also have to shut down. Everything that could go wrong is going wrong with the system.’