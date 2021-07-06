Viral ‘One Pound Fish’ Man Covers It’s Coming Home In Hilarious Video

ColinMiller/YouTube/onepoundfishmanofficial/Instagram

An Instagram video that shows the ‘One Pound Fish Man’ singing ‘it’s coming home’ has cracked up viewers.

Muhammad Shahid Nazir found fame when one of his songs went viral. In fact, he went on to appear on the X-Factor and even managed to secure a record deal with Warner Music.

Since 2012, not too much has been heard from the artist, with rumours circulating Nazir was deported from the UK due to his student visa expiring. Despite this, the artist is back on our screens and making a lasting impression.

You can see his version of the iconic Three Lions below:

As you can see, Nazir manages to combine the classic football anthem with his own song that saw him rise to fame. Not only that, but it seems plenty of people have missed the singer.

Since it was uploaded, people have declared that his take on the song is now ‘stuck in my head’. Someone else joked, ‘What a remix.’

Others were surprised to see the internet musician again and discussed his reported deportation.

Nonetheless, he may have another hit on his hands if football does come home at the end of the Euros.

