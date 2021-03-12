Waitress Quits On The Spot After Anti-Masker Refuses To Wear Mask

thetushouse/TikTok

A waitress quit on the spot after facing a woman who refused to wear a face mask in a restaurant.

At the time of writing, the US has seen more than 29.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 530,000 deaths. In a bid to fight the pandemic, President Joe Biden asked Americans to ‘mask up’ for his first 100 days of office.

However, anti-mask attitudes are prevalent across the nation as states relax their laws against the sentiments of the POTUS, with face coverings becoming politicised and some people stubbornly refusing to wear them.

In a TikTok posted by @thetushouse, we watch as a couple enter an unknown restaurant. The man is wearing a mask, but his partner isn’t.

Immediately, the waitress – who hasn’t been named – politely asks the woman to put her mask on. ‘We’re just going right there, we’ll go to the table real quick,’ she pleads.

Echoing the rules in many other food establishments open during the pandemic, the waitress explains how customers need to wear a mask as they walk inside and make their way to a table, at which point they can remove their mask.

‘I completely understand, you just have to put your mask on in order to walk inside,’ she says. ‘I’m literally walking five feet into the restaurant, I don’t understand why. It’s not that big of a deal,’ the customer replies.

As her partner clearly tries to convince her to just put it on, for the sake of easiness, the waitress again says: ‘I understand. If you don’t mind, please just put it on.’ However, the woman isn’t having any of it, explaining: ‘I mean, I just put some lipstick on.’

At this point, the staff member gets her manager to talk to the couple, with the woman telling him she doesn’t understand the rules while pointing out other customers, who are already sitting at their tables, aren’t wearing masks. ‘I can’t explain to you if you don’t let me talk,’ he says.

The waitress comes back and tells her: ‘It’s people like you who make it difficult for having a job… I don’t get paid enough to be here, and it’s not fair because it’s not even my fault. I just quit, I’m sorry. Thank you, thanks a lot.’

As jaw-dropped customers watch on, the woman eventually puts on her mask as her partner seems to usher her out the door.

The video has been viewed more than 21.2 million times, with one user writing: ‘She puts her mask on after the poor girl quits after just trying to do her job? This woman is a VILLAIN.’ Another user commented: ‘I feel so bad for the waitress, I can’t imagine all of the stress.’