Weather Presenter Survives Incredible Near-Miss With Fire Extinguisher

@CandyceClifft/Twitter

A weather presenter became all-too-familiar with the dangerous side of fire extinguishers after one he was using malfunctioned live on air.

Meteorologist Jude Redfield had been delivering a segment for WDRB News and reporting on high temperatures in Louisville, Kentucky, when the incident took place, with footage of the incident shared widely online in the aftermath.

Advert 10

The city had been at the tail-end of a record heat wave at the time of Redfield’s appearance, so the reporter jokingly had a fire extinguisher on hand to allow him to ‘extinguish’ the heat.

WDRB News/Twitter

As viewers watched live, Redfield turned his prop in the direction of the graphic displaying the temperatures and went to let it off, but things quickly took a dramatic turn when a ‘pop’ sounded and the cannister of the extinguisher fell to the ground.

Smoke emerged as another part of the extinguisher fired backwards off-screen, and a shocked Redfield was left holding the nozzle of the device.

Advert 10

Though the entire ordeal was over in a couple of seconds, it ended up being re-posted online and garnered thousands of views after it was first shared in 2019.

Check out the clip below:

WDRB anchor Candyce Clifft confirmed after the incident her co-worker wasn’t hurt by the malfunctioning fire extinguisher, and in fact Redfield later admitted that he found the entire thing hilarious.

Advert 10

Responding to a clip of the segment on Twitter, he wrote: ‘I can’t stop laughing!’

The news station itself also managed to make light of the situation as it made reference to the upcoming drop in temperature and shared the clip of Redfield with the caption, ‘Cooler temperatures have arrived with a bang!’

Redfield described the incident as one of his ‘top five moments in broadcast history’, while Twitter users responded to the clip to express their amusement and note that the meteorologist had a lucky escape.

Advert 10

One person wrote: ‘Hey kids, DO NOT try this at home!’

Another commented: ‘Glad you can laugh about it…….. also; glad you’re ok.’

Though Redfield was able to get away from the situation without injury, I’ve no doubt it made him more hesitant to use props in his segments in future!

Advert 10