unilad
Advert

‘Whip It Out’ Super Bowl Commercial Slammed For Mocking Sexual Harassment

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 08 Feb 2021 15:40
'Whip It Out' Super Bowl Commercial Slammed For Mocking Sexual Harassment'Whip It Out' Super Bowl Commercial Slammed For Mocking Sexual HarassmentCURE Auto Insurance

A car insurance company is being called out for its distasteful Super Bowl advert that appeared to make light of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The CURE Auto Insurance ad has got people talking for all the wrong reasons, with many branding the ad as offensive.

Advert

In the 30-second long video, several office employees can be seen discussing men ‘whipping out’ their opinions.

One woman walks into the office and says, ‘Tommy just brought me into his office and whipped out his opinion,’ followed by Tommy defending himself by saying that his female colleague was ‘into it’ and that his opinion is pretty big… You get the gist.

See the cringe-worthy ad here:

Advert

People took to social media to express their thoughts on the advert, and people definitely weren’t fans.

One person wrote, ‘Wow. Okay. Cure Auto Insurance with the fail ad of the decade. What is happening????’, as another person said, ‘how do i unsee the cure auto insurance commercial’.

Another Super Bowl-watcher tweeted:

Is Cure Auto Insurance joking? We are going to make fun of about sexual harassment? I may have learned the rules to football 3 weeks ago, but I am absolutely sure that’s f*cked up.

Advert

Someone else said, ‘Cure auto insurance with the tonedeaf ad of the year,’ as someone else wrote, ‘Shame on you Cure Auto Insurance. That ad was terrible.’

Hundreds of others shared tweets about the arguably unfunny advert as well:

Advert

Making it all the more cringeworthy, the ad finishes with, ‘We can’t protect your opinion, but we can protect your car.’ Sigh.

Advert

CURE Auto Insurance is yet to respond to the backlash.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round
Technology

Annoyed Man Raising £250,000 To Send Flat Earther Into Space To Prove Earth Is Round

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds
Science

Homophobia And Low Intelligence Are Linked, Study Finds

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair
Life

Gorilla Glue Respond To TikToker Who Used Their Adhesive On Her Hair

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US
News

Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Viral, sexual harassment, Super Bowl

Credits

UPROXX

  1. UPROXX

    This ‘Offensive’ Super Bowl Commercial That Makes Light Of Sexual Harassment Is Pure Cringe

 