White Woman Falsely Accuses Black Neighbour Of ‘Dealing Drugs’ In Shocking Video

Shocking footage has emerged of a white woman accusing a Black neighbour of ‘dealing drugs’ on her street.

Shared on Twitter by @crazykarens and originally posted on TikTok by @prettii_b, the video shows the unnamed women talking after the ‘Karen’ of the clip stops the Black woman on her bike.

She was in the process of hand-delivering products from Marie’s Luxury Hair Extensions to a customer waiting in the car, who filmed the entire encounter.

‘Why are you doing it here?’ the stranger asks. ‘Because I can, it’s a public park, do you own the park?’ the business owner replies. The woman says it looks like a ‘drug deal’, to which the other woman says, ‘I don’t care what it looks like, call the police. I pay $50,000 in taxes, I pay my mortgage.’

She then asks her to do it at her house, and tries to claim she was only trying to give her a ‘heads up’ before calling the police. She then insists again that it ‘looks like a drug deal’ and she shouldn’t ‘do it here’, before the innocent woman simply cycles away.

Across TikTok and Twitter, the video has amassed nearly 2.5 million views. ‘How tf do you confuse that transaction to drug dealing? All she saw was two Black people and said… they must be selling drugs therefore I have to step in,’ one user wrote. ‘Ah yes, the classic massive bag of hair product drug deal,’ another wrote. ‘She needs to mind her own damn business,’ a third tweeted.