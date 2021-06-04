Wholesome Man Completely Misreads ‘Cheating’ Text From Fiancée

If it wasnt a joke, he just called her out, showed her how great of a person he is and made her feel guilty, AND got a 2nd bday party out of it.

If it was a joke, he knows its gonna be a camera recording, so he just showed the whole world how secure he is, ruined her prank but in a wholesome way so she cant get mad, AND got a 2nd bday party out of it.

This man KNOWS how to get what he wants (which is a 2nd bday party).