Wholesome Man Completely Misreads ‘Cheating’ Text From Fiancée
A man has warmed the hearts of TikTok users after responding to a cheating prank in the most wholesome way possible.
There are plenty of TikTok pranks out there, but among the riskiest is a popular ‘cheating’ joke. The concept is pretty simple, someone will send a message to their partner that makes it seem like they are cheating and then film the reaction of the person receiving the message.
Most people have an angry reaction or are just confused, but a couple who go by @samandmonica showed a unique response to the TikTok community. In fact, many are branding it as incredibly wholesome.
Check out the surprising TikTok:
When Sam returns to Monica after reading the message that reads, ‘He’s leaving now, you can come over,’ many would expect a big argument. Instead, Sam enters the room smiling, saying he saw her ‘cheeky text message’. Monica’s fiancé re-reads the message aloud before concluding that it must be part of a plan for a belated birthday surprise.
Monica begins to laugh and explain that Sam’s birthday was over a month ago, but Sam isn’t convinced. He claims he knows she’s doing it before going back downstairs and telling her he loves her.
Many have had their hearts warmed by the footage, but some have suspected Sam may have realised what was going on.
One Reddit user responded to the video by suggesting Sam was thinking three steps ahead:
If it wasnt a joke, he just called her out, showed her how great of a person he is and made her feel guilty, AND got a 2nd bday party out of it.
If it was a joke, he knows its gonna be a camera recording, so he just showed the whole world how secure he is, ruined her prank but in a wholesome way so she cant get mad, AND got a 2nd bday party out of it.
This man KNOWS how to get what he wants (which is a 2nd bday party).
A lot of commenters have shared a similar sentiment and asked whether Monica actually ended up throwing a surprise party after the video.
Others questioned the legitimacy of the video. One person wrote, ‘These are cuter when they’re remotely feasible.’ Some have critiqued the practice of pretending to cheat on your partner. One person said, ‘This “joke” was never funny’.
The video seems to have split opinion, but with more than three million views on TikTok, it’s clear plenty of people are surprised by the twist.
