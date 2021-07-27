Why It Takes 15 Days To Travel Between Two Islands Just Two Miles Apart

@samfromwendover/TikTok

A TikTok content creator has shown that travelling two miles between the Diomede Islands can be pretty difficult.

‘Why does a two-mile journey take 15 days?’ may sound like the start of a riddle, but TikTok creator @samfromwendover has shown it is a reality. Sam has amassed a large following on TikTok and YouTube for his geography-based content, and people are amazed by the time taken to travel between the Diomede Islands.

Little Diomede Island is part of Alaska and the US and only has a population of 115 people. Just over two miles west is Big Diomede (known as Tomorrowland) and is part of Russia. Even though the Russian island is larger, it has zero permanent inhabitants.

Check out the video that explains the 15-day trip:

Sam explains that there isn’t a regular travel network between the two islands. As a result, people wanting to make the trip would have to make a trip to Alaska before they begin a myriad of journeys that see them travelling between Russia and the US.

At the end of the journey, Sam calculated it would cost around $3,000. However, some comments have questioned the methodology and the TikTok creator has clarified that this was just using ‘regularly scheduled flights’.

It turns out that there is a much easier way if you use a private company to charter your flights. TikTok user and journalist @julialwashere who lives in Nome, Alaska made a video on how easy it is to get to Russia and Indigenous islands so that people can get close to Big Diomede, which she stresses is just a big rock.

It seems that Bering Air would help most US citizens make the journey from Alaska. Not only that, but many have pointed out that Sam’s video concluded by telling people to just privately hire a boat and this could be done for the initial trip before the 15 days of travel.

In this instance, 15 days of travel can be one way to cross two miles of water, but research and finding out information from locals will save a lot of time and money.