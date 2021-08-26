Why ‘Nah He Tweakin’ Has Overtaken TikTok In Google Searches

@theshaikhayaan/@djidlhnds/Twitter

‘Nah he tweakin’ is all over social media at the moment – but why?

If you scroll through Instagram and Twitter, you’ll see people commenting ‘Nah he tweakin’ on any and every post, without any context. There are already memes out there about its prevalence, with people using Samuel L. Jackson’s line from Pulp Fiction, ‘Say NAH HE TWEAKIN one more goddamn time.’

If you type ‘n’ into Google, it’ll be suggested to you immediately, to the point it’s overtaken TikTok in searches. If you’re feeling a bit baffled, we’re here to explain its origin.

It all started with Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk. The skateboarder recently unveiled a limited run of decks costing $500 each, which had been decorated with paint infused with his own blood. ‘This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks,’ he said in a press release.

Think back to March this year, when the MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) rapper released his Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97s, with the cushion in the bottom of the shoe made with a red mixture of ink and one drop of blood – unlike the skateboard decks, it wasn’t Lil Nas X’s blood.

They sparked major controversy, with Nike filing a lawsuit and the creators forced to issue a voluntary recall and issue refunds.

While Hawk received a number of comments about the new skateboard, it’s not been the same level of criticism seen in Lil Nas X’s case. ‘Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? And maybe u were mad for some other reason?’ the artist tweeted.

Soon after, the Rap Instagram account shared news of Hawk’s decks and asked users, ‘Y’all rocking with it?’ Lil Nas X replied, ‘Nah he tweakin.’

His comment has been amassed nearly 114,000 likes, and has been parroted across social media. Instagram even noticed the surge, writing, ‘Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying ‘nah he tweakin’ (what is that?). More soon!’

‘Tweaking’ is slang often used to describe someone who’s on drugs or acting irrationally. Urban Dictionary’s top definition describes it as ‘tripping or doing something dumb’.

Aka, Lil Nas X isn’t impressed by Hawk’s skateboards, as well as the lack of backlash.

