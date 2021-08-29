Will Ferrell And Chad Smith Drum Off Resurfaces And People Still Can’t Tell Them Apart

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Footage has resurfaced from an old episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which is blowing people’s minds all over again.

The episode, which first aired in 2014, features the famous ‘drum off’ between Will Ferrell and Chad Smith, with the lookalike pair being near impossible to tell apart.

Not only do the pair bear a striking physical resemblance, they also share a talent for drumming, with Ferrell just about keeping up with the gifted Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer.

Check it out below:

Once seated at their respective drumkits, clad in matching T-shirts and hats, the uncanniness of the doppelgangers really does become apparent, and you’d be forgiven for thinking you were seeing double.

Having left viewers wowed at the time, the famous clip has once again gone viral, providing a fun ‘spot the different’ challenge for the social media era.

One baffled person tweeted:

Now watching a documentary about drumming and once again refusing to believe Chad Smith and Will Ferrell are two different people.

Another person, when answering the tricky question, of ‘who is the greatest drummer of all-time?’ simply replied:

Will Ferrell dressed as Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Which is also Chad Smith dressed as Will Ferrell.

The segment ended with a surprise Red Hot Chili Peppers performance of (Don’t Fear) The Reaper, with Ferrell playing the cowbell. Although, gun to my head, I’m not entirely sure which one it was.

