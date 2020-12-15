Will Smith Surprises 14-Year-Old Cancer Patient With PlayStation 5 Snapchat/YouTube

Will Smith is an acclaimed Hollywood star with fans around the world, and when he’s not on set he also has successful social media endeavours.

The actor and singer recently used his platform to shed light on a 14-year-old cancer patient’s story.

The restrictions that have been placed in response to the coronavirus have been tough for a lot of people, particularly Aidan and his son Chuck. Chuck has been in hospital receiving treatment for leukaemia, and his father has not been able to see him in the hospital because of safety measures.

Nonetheless, Aidan preserved and caught the attention of the internet, and Will Smith, by dancing in the hospital car park for his son.

man dances in car park Cook Children's Medical Centre/ Snapchat

As part of Will Smith’s new Snapchat series, Will From Home, the star caught up with Aidan and Chuck with some special prizes and gifts. Firstly, Jason Derulo, the king of TikTok dancing, helped Aidan and Chuck out with a new dance routine. Throughout the experience, it seemed that everyone was overjoyed.

To add to the jubilation, Will Smith gifted Chuck a PlayStation 5 and gift card courtesy of Game Stop. This was a huge surprise as the PlayStation 5 is incredibly hard to get hold off.

You can see the reaction of Chuck and the dancing of his dad in the video below:

Game Stop also pledged $5,000 to the Cook Children’s Medical Centre in Texas where Chuck has received treatment, and this was matched by Will Smith resulting in $10,000 being donated.

This heartwarming video had it all, from Will Smith dancing alongside Jason Derulo to a parenting lesson in the face of adversity. Let’s hope Smith’s content continues to be as heartwarming in the future. With that said, someone will have to stop cutting onions whenever his videos are on.