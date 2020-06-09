Witches On TikTok Are Hexing White Supremacists And Police Officers To Protest From Home @venxm.exe/@rue.the.day/TikTok

Witches on TikTok are banding together in a bid to protect Black Lives Matter protesters; casting protection spells as well as ‘banishing spells for white supremacists’.

Last week’s protests coincided with a large, bright full moon, straight out of a werewolf movie. This made it the perfect time for witchy allies to show their support.

Modern witches have been sharing incantations, spells and moon rituals on social media, particularly over TikTok, as a means of protesting from their respective homes, sparking the hashtags #witchesforblm and #witchesagainstracism.

The flurry of witchcraft appears to have initially been sparked by TikTok user @venxm.exe, who uploaded various videos encouraging other witches to join her.

Her spooky call was answered, and soon countless witches emerged to rail against police brutality; showing solidarity with those marching for a better system. Over the course of just a few short days, the hashtag #witchesforblm has gained over 10 million views on TikTok.

Many shared videos showing ‘baby witches’ how it’s done, complete with black candles and spell books, while others shared mysterious sigils they had written to protect protesters on the ground.

Some have even claimed to have put hexes on members of law enforcement who have been escalating violence during protests, as well as on white supremacists who have been stirring up further racist hate and division at this already difficult time.

More than a few witches have claimed to have put a curse on US president Donald Trump, whose inflammatory language and public threats against protesters leave much to be desired in terms of leadership.

One witch tweeted:

Wow! this was the strongest energy on a full moon I’ve ever felt & my spell was super effective! I feel everyone coming together tonight so strongly.

Another wrote:

We bind those who harm. We banish those who oppress. Let their hate backfire. We use this Moons energy to bring the tipped scales of justice back to balance. Cast out racism. Cast out hate. Cast protection for our warriors.

Whether or not you believe in the power of witchcraft, the sense of support and solidarity from this often misunderstood community is genuinely quite cheering.

The June full moon arrived on June 5 at 3.12pm EDT, and was clearly visible for the next three days. The next full moon, known as the Buck Moon, will take place July 5, and it’s as of yet unclear what the witches have planned…