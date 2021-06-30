Woman Accidentally Drugged Herself By Sniffing A Flower
While taking time to smell the roses is usually encouraged, it seems not all flowers can be trusted, a viral TikTok has revealed.
TikToker and singer-songwriter Raffaela Weyman took to the platform to discuss her terrifying experience after sniffing a seemingly normal yellow flower.
In the video, Weyman, known as @songsbyralph on the platform, explained that she and her best friend walked to another friend’s house and couldn’t stop smelling a flower they found. Unfortunately, this was no ordinary flower and saw the friends inhale what is widely considered to be one of the ‘world’s scariest drugs.’
In the clip, Weyman explains that after sniffing the flower they went to their friend’s party but had to leave:
When we arrived at our friend’s birthday, we both suddenly felt so f*cked up and had to leave.
When I got home and fell asleep, I had the craziest dreams and experienced sleep paralysis for the first time in my life.
On the back of this strange incident, the songwriter investigated what the flower was, ‘Turns out the flower is super poisonous and we accidentally drugged ourselves like idiots.’
The flower is a source of burundanga, also known as ‘Devil’s Breath’ – a hallucinogen and potentially deadly narcotic.
Vice News reported on the effects of the burundanga:
The deal with burundanga is that it pretty much eliminates your free will so you’re awake and you’re articulate. To anyone else watching you, it seems like you’re perfectly fine, but you’ve completely lost control of your own actions, so you’re at the whim of suggestions, and that’s how people take advantage of you
Inhaling the drug in larger doses can bring about more deadly consequences, however. Vice reports that it’s known to hospitalise as many as 50,000 people a year in Colombia, according to the U.S. Department of State.
Fortunately, it seems that a few TikTok users were already aware of the dangers. Equally, the thousands that didn’t know can watch the video and learn from Weyman’s mistake.
