Woman Candidly Reveals What Life Was Like In Prison

by : Daniel Richardson on : 05 Jul 2021 16:41
A TikTok user has revealed what it was like to be in prison in the UK for selling Class A drugs. 

A lot of people learn life hacks and new information on TikTok, but one content creator is giving insight into day-to-day life in prison.

Since returning to life outside of prison at the end of June after serving one year, TikTok user @rhesaw has told people about how you’re partnered with a cellmate, how she felt going inside, and whether prison fights happen like they do in the movies.

The TikTok user has gained the attention of thousands of followers as she answers questions about what prison is like. Interestingly, she revealed that prescriptions can be hidden in the mouth and then used to trade for canteen goods and even vapes.

In the videos, the TikToker also shows what inmates can order to eat. Humorously, her partner seems to get annoyed at the selection and the inability to keep the products in the fridge.

This particular video seemed to be a hit with followers who noted that people they know who went to prison use a similar technique. One person noted, ‘My mum always says she got her best recipes when she was in prison lolol.’

In general, people have appreciated the information that has been shared, and comments have stated, ‘These are all so interesting, thanks so much for sharing your stories about jail.’ Many have echoed similar sentiments as @rhesaw’s following grows.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Viral, Now, prison, TikTok, UK

