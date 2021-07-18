Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone Brought To Tears By Strangers

@GoodNewsMovement/Twitter

A woman who appeared to be spending her birthday alone in a restaurant was brought to tears when strangers joined in to help her celebrate.

Though typically associated with parties and presents, birthdays can also be tough or lonely events for those who don’t have anyone to spend the day with and share in the joy of another year.

One woman caught on camera at what looks to be a restaurant appeared to be in such a situation as she could be seen sitting at a table with a cake in a box in front of her in a video shared on Twitter this week.

It’s unclear whether the woman had been expecting someone to join her, but she could be seen on the phone at the start of the video before hanging up and making a praying motion with her hands.

Appearing to try and make the best out of the situation, the woman lit a candle on the cake and proceeded to clap her hands, but she didn’t have to honour the occasion alone for long as a staff member soon joined in.

The woman looked up in surprise as others gathered around her table, and her happiness was evident as she stood up, smiled and wiped tears away from her eyes.

See the video below:

Social media users have praised the actions of the strangers in the video, with one person describing them as ‘Beautiful acts of kindness and caring.’

The video has since been spread far and wide, receiving more than two million views from people overjoyed to see such a touching display.