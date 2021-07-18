unilad
Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone Brought To Tears By Strangers

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jul 2021 11:56
Woman Celebrating Birthday Alone Brought To Tears By Strangers

A woman who appeared to be spending her birthday alone in a restaurant was brought to tears when strangers joined in to help her celebrate. 

Though typically associated with parties and presents, birthdays can also be tough or lonely events for those who don’t have anyone to spend the day with and share in the joy of another year.

One woman caught on camera at what looks to be a restaurant appeared to be in such a situation as she could be seen sitting at a table with a cake in a box in front of her in a video shared on Twitter this week.

Person blowing out birthday candles (Pixabay)Pixabay

It’s unclear whether the woman had been expecting someone to join her, but she could be seen on the phone at the start of the video before hanging up and making a praying motion with her hands.

Appearing to try and make the best out of the situation, the woman lit a candle on the cake and proceeded to clap her hands, but she didn’t have to honour the occasion alone for long as a staff member soon joined in.

The woman looked up in surprise as others gathered around her table, and her happiness was evident as she stood up, smiled and wiped tears away from her eyes.

See the video below:

Social media users have praised the actions of the strangers in the video, with one person describing them as ‘Beautiful acts of kindness and caring.’

The video has since been spread far and wide, receiving more than two million views from people overjoyed to see such a touching display.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, birthday, no-article-matching, Viral

