       

Woman Complained Her Shoes Were Hurting Discovers They Were On The Wrong Feet

While on a night out with pals, a Scottish woman constantly moaned about her shoes hurting. It turns out she was wearing her heels on the wrong feet. 

Ayleigh McGhee, from Glasgow, fell victim to the footwear faux pas after failing to realise before embarking out that she’d mixed up her left and right.

One of her friends, Georgia, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate error.

The tweet has since gone viral, attracting nearly 2,000 retweets and more than 33,000 likes.

An Instagram post from McGhee, before the night out, shows the shoes to be looking squint and rather uncomfortable.

1 arm 🥴

What a nightmare. Still, it’s really funny – Twitter users have responded to the ill-fitting heels in hysterics, calling it ‘the funniest thing’.

One user wrote: ‘Ahh the thing is that literally is something I’d do ahahahaha.’

One added: ‘Could have been me on that night tbh, considering they wouldn’t even stay on.’

Another user said after tagging her friend in the reply: ‘I’d laugh so hard if you did that.’

One tweet read: ‘Her fucking feet hahahahahahahah.’

Another person shared sympathy with McGhee, writing: ‘Ahhh the thing is that literally is something I’d do ahahhahahah.’

Amidst the storm of laughing emojis, some compliments have emerged. One woman wrote, commenting on McGhee’s picture: ‘Omg dyingggg… shoes look peng tho, need some of those beautys in my life (but on the right feet obvs lol).’

Hundreds have replied simply tagging their friends, sharing the fashion tale of woe.

McGhee isn’t too embarrassed: after someone pointed out her shoe faux pas, she said: “f***offf I know it’s all a can see now” alongside a number of crying laughing emojis.

Bette Middler once said: ‘I firmly believe that with the right footwear one can rule the world.’ That, plus learning the difference between left and right.

