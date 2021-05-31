Woman Complained To Burger King Worker That Her Uniform Was A ‘Distraction’ To Her Husband

rockefeller.o/TikTok

A TikToker has discussed an odd complaint they received while working in Burger King.

Plenty of jobs have a dress code, but not many people would expect to receive a complaint about following it. However, this is what has seemingly happened to a Burger King employee who took to TikTok to discuss a pretty strange incident.

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @Rockefeller.O, posted a video of themselves in their Burger King uniform, saying this is what had caused a complaint. Safe to say, many were confused by what the issue was.

Check out the video:

The video is simply captioned ‘Girl, f*ck you,’ and the Burger King employee points to text that reads: ‘I had a lady complain today because my uniform was a ‘distraction’ to her husband.’ The employee then twirls to reveal a standard Burger King uniform that consists of black jeans and a branded polo shirt.

The following caption read, ‘I’ll guess I’ll leave my ass at home next time.’ Evidently, the TikTok user disagreed with the complaint, and plenty of people have supported the Burger King employee. In fact, one TikToker summarised the feelings of many when they wrote that ‘[the complainer] should be mad at her husband not you’.

The TikToker offered more insight into what happened; when one user asked ‘distract him from what?? ordering from Burger King???’ @Rockefeller.O replied, ‘Apparently she was trying to tell him something and he wasn’t paying attention so she got upset.’

On the back of this video, many have blasted the actions of the woman who complained and supported the employee. One user wrote, ‘For real!!! Our bodies are not a distraction.’ Others have complimented the appearance of the Burger King employee and suggested she takes it as a compliment instead.

Some noted that they would appreciate the complaint, ‘I would be so flattered,’ one person wrote.

The video has sparked a lot of discussions and has already gathered over twelve million views in just four days. With this in mind, it seems the initially annoying incident for the Burger King employee has ended up boosting their social media reach significantly.