Woman Constantly Stared At For Her ‘Manly Mask’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 05 Jun 2021 18:34
TikTok/ meandsee3

A woman has shared a funny reaction she gets in public because of her mask.

We have all gotten used to wearing masks in public spaces as part of COVID-19 safety measures. In fact, most masks go unnoticed these days. However, a woman who has a unique face covering has gone viral by showing the reactions her mask prompts.

While sitting in an aeroplane, TikTok user meandsee3 recorded what seems to be an anticipated reaction to their face mask.

Check out the funny video below:

The woman sits wearing a mask that gives her the appearance of a bearded man, as audio playing over the footage states ‘Don’t do it girl, it’s not worth it’. Sure enough, someone getting on the plane then nudges the person they are with. The TikTok user then mocks the attempt of the person to subtly look over. The caption reads, ‘La de da de da… I’ll just look up at the ceiling so it won’t be so obvious [cry laughing emoji]’.

On the back of this funny footage, a lot of commenters have talked about how they want a similar mask. One person wrote ‘I NEED ONE’.

Others were amazed by how convincing the mask was. A commenter noted that ‘Omg I sat looking for the mask for a good minute’. Those who spotted the mask seemed to find the whole interaction hilarious.

The footage has over 16 million views and people are clearly being inspired by the mask. With that in mind, it may not be too long before more bearded masks are seen in public spaces.

Featured Image Credit: TikTok/meandsee3

