Woman Convinces Mate The Inside Of A Cheese Grater Is A New Club

Once compared to pop and rap music videos from the start of the 21st century, now used for winding up your mates: the cheese grater meme is back.

An amazing photo of the inside of a cheese grater circulated online a while ago, looking like the sort of wild, wacky sets popstars used to jive in during the early 2000s.

You know the kind, right? One only needs to look back to NSYNC’s timeless Bye Bye Bye video to see the group dancing inside a suspiciously vented room.

Well, one woman has turned the meme into an A-class bit of banter. Twitter user @jem_jemxoxo tweeted the screenshot of the conversation, writing: ‘I’ve just convinced my mate that the inside of a cheese grater is in fact, a sick new nightclub.’

I’ve just convinced my mate that the inside of a cheese grater is in fact, a sick new nightclub pic.twitter.com/CQO75l8xvB — 🌚🌝 (@jem_jemxoxo) October 3, 2019

The wind-up merchant sent a picture of the infamous grater to her pal Franco, saying: ‘How sick does this club look?’

Franco, stunned by the near-psychedelic image, replies: ‘Trippy as f***… where is it?’

Adding to the authenticity of the claim, and also adding a kiss to ease any doubts, Jemma replied: ‘Shoreditch x… Shall we go???’

Franco had been truly duped. He replied: ‘Yes please.’

Sweetening the nut with one last playful jab, Jemma said: ‘I reckon you’d have a grate time.’

I bet her pal couldn’t brie-lieve they fell for it. The good news is Twitter absolutely loved it – within 18 hours, the tweet was retweeted more than 11,000 times, as well as amassing more than 80,000 likes.

Speaking to UNILAD, Jemma said:

It’s been bloody madness, just goes to show the power of social media. My friends have found it hilarious, especially Franco. So funny he believed a cheese grater was actually a club, was sitting at my desk at work cracking up.

Guys this is hilarious I really didn’t expect that tweet to blow up 🤣🤣🤣 — 🌚🌝 (@jem_jemxoxo) October 4, 2019

Other users replied to the tweet in hilarity, with one woman writing: ‘Hahahahahahahaha I’m dying cos it does look so sick and then I saw you said grate.’

The millennium music comparison also appears in the replies, with plenty of people comparing it to R&Brie videos of old – one user tweeted a GIF of the classic Notorious B.I.G. (featuring Mase and Puff Daddy) tune Mo Money Mo Problems.

It isn’t just pop and rap, the metal community have their own grater video – the video for Korn‘s Freak On A Leash is a perfectly Gouda example.

However, the tweet has spurred others to try and trick their friends – and it’s working.

Worked for me too 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JlKigNx9Pz — Oscar Terry (@oscarterry_) October 3, 2019

When one caught-out pal asked what the club was called, his friend replied: ‘I think it’s called E-Dam Nation.’

Always timely to be reminded to tread Caerphilly when it comes to your mates.

