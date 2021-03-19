Woman Discovers Colour You’ve Probably Never Seen Before

kbacon/TikTok

TikTok users are discovering a colour you may have never seen before.

While the human eye is incredibly sophisticated in what it can perceive, there are colours you simply can’t see without tricking your brain into doing so. For example, try to think of a reddish-green or a yellowish blue – not just a murky mix of the two, but a colour that’s somehow both. You can’t, can you?

Then there’s a mysterious colour known as true cyan, a greenish-blue pigment that is difficult to capture on television and is often diluted to a lesser form. There’s a good chance you’ve never seen it.

Courtesy of TikToker Kate Bacon, social media users are having their minds – and eyes – blown. ‘I’m gonna show you a colour that you’ve probably never seen before,’ she says.

She continues, ‘It’s called true cyan, and most TVs and monitors aren’t capable of producing this pigment.’

You’re then shown a red circle with a white dot against a blue background. According to the video, you need to stare at the white dot for at least 30 seconds, but the longer the better. Afterwards, if you close your eyes really tightly, you should see a ‘glowing orb’ in the colour of true cyan.

One user commented, ‘I see a random turquoise circle floating around in my house.’ Another wrote, ‘Just fell in love with this colour it’s my happy place.’ A third commented, ‘That is a MUCH deeper colour than I ever thought cyan would be given how printer ink refers to it.’

This process is actually a well-known optical illusion, earlier posted to Reddit with slightly different instructions. ‘Stare at the red dot in the centre of the red circle. The longer, the better (two minutes and you’ll get a much stronger effect),’ it explains.

IncognitaMundi/YouTube

It continues, ‘Soon after staring, you’ll start to see a thin rim of light around the edge. Wait another minute keeping your head perfectly still. Slowly move your head backwards, making sure to keep your eyes focused on the dot at all times. The circle’s rim will glow brilliantly with true cyan!’

If you’re struggling to see the colour, one user recommended, ‘To make it work, I had to stare at the dot for longer and make sure I was completely focused on the dot and didn’t let my eyes unfocus for about three minutes. Then, as I moved my phone away from my face, I saw the brilliant blue.’

