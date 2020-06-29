Woman Discovers Rare Crystal That Looks Like A Giant Chicken Tender Amelia Rude/Unbeadable Energies

Over in Indiana, a woman’s rare crystal looks exactly like a fried chicken tender. This is Kentucky Fried Crystal.

Somewhere, Uncut Gems’ Howard Ratner is licking his lips. It all began when Amelia Rude, from Bloomington, posted a photo of her finger lickin’ crystal online, noting its bizarre likeness to fried chicken.

Soon, the image spread like wildfire all across social media, with users bidding to chip their teeth just to take a bite. One of Amelia’s friends joked that her ‘life had amounted to a fried chicken rock’.

Fried Chicken Tender Crystal Amelia Rude/Unbeadable Energies

Amelia, 20, runs gemstone jewellery business Unbeadable Energies alongside her boyfriend, from her home in Indiana, crafting individual bracelets for every recipient. Among her materials, she has a collection of more than 700 extraordinary crystals; and now, most notably, her ‘chicken tender’.

The day it went viral, Amelia had posted a photo on the r/forbiddensnacks subreddit. ‘I knew it played a pretty convincing fried chicken, so I expected it might get a thousand upvotes or so, but I was surprised when it took off the way that it did,’ she told UNILAD.

While popular on Reddit, things really heated up when Twitter account @fartpowder posted it. ‘CRYSTAL THAT LOOKS LIKE CHICKEN TENDER ALERT,’ it wrote, sparking more than 52,000 retweets and 281,700 likes, at the time of writing.

In less than two days, Amelia has seen her fried chicken crystal all over Facebook, Instagram and other subreddits. Baseball editor Whitney McIntosh joked: ‘UNCUT GEMS 2 but it’s Guy Fieri instead of Kevin Garnett.’

As for what exact crystal we’re looking at, Amelia said: ‘It’s a calcium carbonate cluster! There are two varieties: calcite and aragonite. A simple vinegar or HCl test would determine which one it is, but I’m hesitant to erode its natural crispy beauty.’

While Amelia’s ‘chicken tender’ is particularly striking, crystals looking like food is actually quite common. She explained:

Lots of crystals look surprisingly edible, but I can’t say I’ve ever seen such a convincing chicken tender before. Slices of rhodochrosite can look like like both ham and grapefruit, and dark pink rose quartz plays a good raw meat.

Fried Chicken Crystal Tender Amelia Rude/Unbeadable Energies

While Uncut Gems’ Ethiopian black opal was sold to Kevin Garnett for $175,000 – initially valued at around $15 million, of course – this crystal isn’t quite as valuable. ‘It’s probably not worth more than $30. Of course, the clout might be worth more,’ Amelia added.

You might not be able to see the whole universe, but it’ll certainly make you crave some chicken.