Woman Divides Internet With Airport Luggage Hack

A woman has divided the internet with an airport luggage hack that allows flyers to carry extra luggage for free.

TikTok user @nolimitua‘s video, which features overlaid text reading ‘The best travel hack ever!!! “Pillow” flies for free’, has gone viral, amassing more than 10 million views.

The short clip ends with the woman sitting on the plane and holding the pillow, before winking to the camera and looking out of the window.

At the beginning of the video, the TikToker shows herself packing an empty pillowcase with clothing, before it switches to showing her walking through an airport with the filled pillowcase resting on her suitcase.

The 11-second clip has now amassed more than 480,000 likes and 4,460 comments, clearly proving popular among the TikToker’s followers, many of whom also gave their differing views on the pillow hack.

One TikTok user commented, ‘As a traveller, I love this idea.’ Another simply wrote, ‘Pure genius!!!”

‘Been doing this for 20 years. It’s never ever failed me, not once. And, I’ve packed it in front of them many, many times,’ admitted one commenter.

While many were stunned and amazed at the trick, a few had their doubts about the legitimacy of the ‘hack’.

‘Bring extra deodorant because you’ll be sweating a lot carrying that around,’ wrote one user. ‘Still has to go through an X-ray scanner so not like you’re going to smuggle anything,’ commented another.

A third added, ‘How would they know? I call it X-ray.’