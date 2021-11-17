Woman Exposes Man After He Calls Her A Catfish On Dating App

@stopitparis/TikTok

A TikToker ‘exposed’ a man after he accused her of being a catfish – when it turns out, he wasn’t being entirely genuine himself.

Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate dating apps, whether it’s Tinder, Bumble or something else, has almost definitely encountered a fake profile. They’re often really obvious, equipped with a link to some sketchy website and the offer of ‘nude photos’ or… well, you can use your imagination.

Sometimes, there are accounts that seem totally authentic, but they’re being operated by someone else entirely. One man believed Paris Campbell was a catfish – now, he’s probably regretting the decision to accuse her.

Paris (@stopitparis) received a Super Like from a man named Will, informing her that she’s apparently a catfish, ‘which he decided to comment on a photo that I’m wearing no make-up’, she says.

‘Anyway, when I went to learn more about the man of my dreams, he only wrote that he’s 6’1”… wow, so tall,’ Paris continues, before debunking his height using only his photo.

‘You see Will, that coffee cup you’re holding seems to be a very standard size, measuring approximately 3.6 inches from rim to bottom. Your sunglasses are approximately 145mm in width, all of these things bringing you to roughly 70 inches, which checked out comparing to the length of the inseam of your shorts.’

‘So, I guess you’re 5’10” – that makes us the same height. So, who’s the catfish?’

Paris has racked up nearly four million views on the TikTok, with thousands of comments.

‘Approximately 10 hours after posting this, our dear William unmatched me. Thoughts and prayers,’ she added in a comment.