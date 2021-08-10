Woman Films ‘Shortest Date In History’ With ‘Marginalised’ Straight Man
A woman managed to record the ‘shortest date in history’ with a man who felt marginalised for being straight.
TikTok user @javeeeeeeeeee recently shared a clip of an ill-fated date with an unnamed guy. Almost immediately, he made a huge blunder by complaining about how ‘marginalised’ he feels.
It’s textbook ‘incel’ behaviour, i.e. the sentiments of an ‘involuntary celibate’ male who wants a romantic partner but can’t seem to get one, often blaming women and feeling like they deserve sex, or even just attention. More often than not, they’re white, heterosexual and arrogant.
In the short video, ‘Javs’ can be seen recording herself while out in a restaurant, or perhaps a coffee shop. ‘As a straight male, I often feel marginalised,’ her date tells her, causing her to contemplate her choices. ‘I’m going home,’ she then tells him.
It also echoes the comments of some right-wing people who feel threatened by the promotion and positivity around the LGBTQ+ community, feeling like white, heterosexual men are somehow being ‘silenced’ despite other identities and sexualities still fighting for representation.
The video has been viewed more than 3.8 million times, with a follow-up clip with improved audio also amassing more than 2.5 million views. ‘Men can’t live with them can live without them good thing I didn’t waste time getting ready lolz,’ she wrote in the caption.
‘One quick thing I’m allowed to leave even if he said nothing at all that’s the beauty of choice… getting mad at me for leaving is [a red flag],’ she added. It should be noted that one of the hashtags attached to the video is #joke, so there’s the possibility it’s been staged – however, that’s still unclear.
‘Proud of you for leaving right away, so many people stay because they feel obligated to,’ one user wrote. ‘Y’all r like ‘u proved his point’ do u understand that one singular person not sticking around to listen to ur opinion is not marginalisation,’ another commented. ‘This man learned a new word and ran with it,’ a third wrote.
Yes, there are some men in the comments who think this is rude or shows they are ‘marginalised’ – obviously, they’re wrong. ‘Men in the comments not understanding what an instant red flag this is lol,’ one wrote. ‘That wasn’t a red flag that was a whole state of emergency,’ another commented. ‘That’s the most embarrassing thing I have ever heard,’ a third wrote.
