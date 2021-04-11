unilad
Woman Finds Huge Spider In Extractor Fan, Tries To Get It Down By Herself

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 11 Apr 2021 16:46
I think we can all agree that finding spiders in the house is never ideal.

But, finding a huge eight-legged critter in the extraction fan above where you cook all of your meals is really taking it a step too far.

Sadly, that’s exactly what happened to Georgia Knight, who took to TikTok to share ‘the most disgusting thing [she’s] ever seen’.

Check it out here:

@georgia_knight_This is the most disgusting thing ive ever seen, wtaf. 🤮#fyp #wtf #disgustang♬ Oh No – Kreepa

‘Oi, there’s a f*cking spider in my extractor fan light and it’s f*cking massive,’ she can be heard saying, before turning the camera on the spider, who can clearly be seen in the light, which sits above the hob.

Unsurprisingly, when everyone was finished feeling sick, TikTok users rushed to the comments section to demand answers on what happened next.

Did she call in the fumigators to have her home cleared of the creatures? Did she decide to free the spider herself? Or did she simply turn off the light and never use her oven or extractor fan ever again?

Well, fortunately, Georgia returned to put us all out of our misery, and revealed that she did, in fact, free the spider herself, who turned out to be extremely dead.

Check it out here:

@georgia_knight_Here is the video everyone, i was shitting myself so your welcome😂 #fyp #spider #viral♬ original sound – Georgia

‘He’s currently still up there, and I’m assuming he’s dead because he hasn’t moved when I poke it, he’s not moving,’ she said in the video. ‘So, I’m going to try and get it out using my little screwdriver.’

The TikToker went on to open the panels to free the spider, and a number of other very dead bugs, only to discover a ginormous spider web surrounding the dead insect.

Georgia, you’re a braver woman than I am.

