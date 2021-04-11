Woman Finds Out Guy She’s Dating Is Actually Her Cousin After He Gets Her DNA Test For Birthday

A woman has shared the story of finding out her boyfriend is actually her cousin after he bought her a DNA test for her birthday.

In a video posted to TikTok, the woman, who goes by the username mattilathehun, challenged her followers to ‘imagine a more ‘white person in Saskatchewan’ scenario’.

‘For my birthday last year, my ex got me one of those DNA test kits,’ she says, explaining that her mother is adopted and she doesn’t have a relationship with her biological father.

‘So I was mostly interested in the health information, to see if there was anything to watch out for,’ she says.

Her boyfriend at the time also got himself one as they were on sale.

‘So we got the results back a month later and I was looking through the list of relatives and I turned to my boyfriend, and I said ‘hey this is pretty nifty, I’m related to someone who has the same name as you’,’ she says.

‘And that’s how I found out I was dating my cousin,’ she added.

While the DNA testing website they used said they are probably third cousins – meaning they share a set of great, great grandparents – the TikTok user said she thinks it’s more likely they are second cousins.

She came to the conclusion after doing some more research into her biological father’s side of the family and finding they shared too much DNA to be third cousins.

To answer the question on everyone’s lips, yes, the couple stayed together for four months after getting the results, but later broke up due to some other issues.

As expected, her video has divided the opinions of people on the internet, with some even arguing that dating your cousin is okay.

As one user pointed out: ‘You guys, there are 7 billion people on Earth, you don’t have to ride so hard for dating second cousins.’