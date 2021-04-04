Woman Finds Secret Door Behind Wall After Having Nightmare About It

hippieloumom/TikTok

A woman found a creepy, secret door behind her walls and if you need some inspiration for a new horror movie, this could be it.

Adding to the strangeness of the situation, the woman only knew the door was located behind the wall of her beauty salon because she had a dream about it.

Shared on TikTok account named @hippeloumom, the daughter, known as Miranda on the popular video sharing platform, films the moment her mum rips through the walls to discover the door.

She says at the start of the clip, ‘So she dreamed there were bodies back here and she dreamed there was a secret door and she f*cking found a secret door.’

Miranda’s mum can then be seen ripping styrofoam off the wall exposing a door that had been concealed behind it.

Much the video’s viewers’ dismay, the woman is unable to open the large, black door.

Since it was posted on TikTok on March 14, the video has been liked 1.4 million times and has generated 12,000 comments.

One person said, ‘I don’t think that’s a door that’s meant to be opened,’ while someone else commented, ‘Don’t do it, boarded up for a reason’. Meanwhile, a third person understandably said they’d be too scared to open it.

‘Part 2’ of the saga was then posted on TikTok the following day where Miranda explains that the door sits between the mum’s salon and the hotel next door which she describes as ‘super, duper haunted’ and jokes that her mum had been possessed by a ghost because she dreamt about it.

It goes on to reveal there was yet another wall behind that of the first one discovered, something Miranda is convinced there is another room behind.

Watch this space…

