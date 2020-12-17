Woman Finds Secret Library Full Of First Edition Books Hidden In Basement lynnwhitfield7/TikTok

A woman was left baffled after discovering a hidden room in the basement of her house, containing a number of first edition books.

Lynn Whitfield took to TikTok to reveal the secret area, which was home to an even bigger discovery.

After breaking into the mystery room, Lynn and a couple of others found row after row of incredibly old-looking books, which even included ‘multiple first editions.’

You can check it out here:



‘Just found this hidden room under our house,’ Lynn wrote alongside the video, which has since been viewed more than 2.2 million times.

The family can be seen exploring the shelves, which are filled to the brim with dusty old texts.

In a subsequent video, Whitfield announced that she and the family had hired appraisers to come around and have a look at the discoveries, which included multiple first editions that could be worth up to thousands of dollars depending on their title and condition.

‘This is just the beginning,’ Lynn teased in the caption of the second video.

You can check it out here:

In addition to all the books, the family members can be seen opening up trunks to reveal a number of dusty records, too.

Both videos have been viewed millions of times, with thousands of fellow TikTok users begging for more details about their fascinating discovery.

‘If I’ve learnt anything from Evil Dead, you find a hidden room, you don’t wanna read the books in there out loud, not in 2020,’ one TikTok user joked, while another added, ‘Girl don’t read it out loud, what if you cast a spell or something??’

Many literature fans also commented to say how jealous they were of the ‘gold mine’ that had been discovered.

‘Gold mine. There are collectors that would pay a fortune for some of those books,’ one commented.

A second agreed, writing, ‘I saw Hemingway, I’m so jealous.’

Others were quick to advise that the family use special gloves and handle the books with care, just in case they accidentally reduce the value of any of them by mishandling them.

‘These books might be extremely expensive and rare, so be careful handling them,’ someone commented. ‘Look out for trusted and professional help examining them.’

For some people, finding a hidden room in the basement of your house is the kind of thing nightmares are made of, but who knows what treasure could be hiding in there?