Woman Finds Secret Room In House And Says She Wishes It ‘Stayed Hidden’
Soon after moving into a new home, a woman discovered a hidden room – along with some pretty creepy contents.
While many would be excited at discovering a secret hidden room, this particular one was filled with the belongings of the former tenant – including an array of Annabelle-esque dolls.
The woman (known as Rooney on TikTok) first shared a video of the discovery back in April, which has since been watched more than 3 million times.
In the video she explains:
We bought this house a few months ago and we’ve been slowly cleaning out different cabinets and closets. I was working on this one and as you can see, the old lady that lived here saved everything.
But I noticed that this moved and looking into it, I can see there’s a space back here. So my kids said I should tape it while moving it and see what’s back there.
Edging the small cupboard backwards to see the hidden room, the first thing poor Rooney spots with her torch is a super creepy-looking doll.
See it here:
@rooney8900Should I upload a second video exploring what else is back there? ##fyp ##hiddenroom ##treasurehunt ##haunted ##oldhouse♬ original sound – Rooney
A few days later, Rooney posted another video on TikTok where she delves further into the contents of the eerie room for everyone to see.
Looking around the room, she says, ‘There’s no one home right now so I don’t think this is such a good idea but I am dying to see what is back here.’
Searching around the room, Rooney finds all kinds of things, from china to old clothes. Further round the corner she discovers even more dolls, and it’s genuinely the type of thing you’d see in a horror movie.
@rooney8900Exploring the hidden room! ##fyp ##hiddenroom ##oldhouse ##exploring♬ original sound – Rooney
More recently, Rooney re-entered the strange room after she decided to clear some of it out. She captioned the video shared on October 12, ‘I think the secret room should have stayed hidden’.
Rooney shows TikTok users some boxes of things she’s put together from the room, which includes a box of china and another filled with things like watches and old coins.
She then says how she’s going to ‘lock this room back up’ and leave it to ‘who it belongs to’, referring to the super-disturbing dolls.
@rooney8900I think the secret room should have stayed hidden. ##hiddenroom ##hauntedhouse ##oldhouse♬ original sound – Rooney
Anyone else going to have nightmares tonight? Yeah, me too.
