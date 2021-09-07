Woman Handcuffed For Refusing To Wear Mask On Plane In Widely Shared Video

brooklyndegumbia/TikTok

A woman who refused to wear a face mask on her flight was handcuffed and removed from the plane altogether.

The unnamed individual was filmed causing a stir onboard the plane while arguing with flight attendants over the fact she wasn’t wearing a face covering, and ended up being handcuffed and wheeled off the plane as a result.

In the footage shared on TikTok by user @brooklyndegumbiaat on August 25, the unmasked passenger can be heard telling the flight assistant that she hadn’t done anything wrong, and seemed unfazed when the attendant said they’d have to remove everyone from the plane because of her.

As more people appeared to escort the the woman from the plane, she begins to tell staff that her daughter’s going to college, as if that was a valid reason to not wear a face mask.

The TikTok then jumps to the sound of an attendant informing passengers over the speakers that, under federal law, passengers can be denied entry onto a plane and/or be removed from the aircraft for not following COVID guidelines. People in the background can be heard applauding as she made the announcement.

Finally, the last part of the video shows the woman handcuffed while being wheeled around the airport by security. From the looks of the clip, the video was taken by a fellow passenger in the airport, meaning that all passengers did end up having to be removed from the aircraft as a result of the woman’s stubbornness.

@brooklyndegumbia This woman was handcuffed and wheeled off a JetBlue flight after refusing to wear a mask. Our flight was delayed 3hrs 🤦🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – brooklyndegumbia

The TikToker who shared the video captioned it, ‘This woman was handcuffed and wheeled off a JetBlue flight after refusing to wear a mask. Our flight was delayed 3hrs.’

Since it was shared last month, the video has been watched over a million times. It also generated thousands of comments, many of which applauded JetBlue for its decision to remove the woman.

One person wrote, ‘This is exactly what should happen, EVERY time, without delay – on every airline.’

Another TikToker said, ‘Good job JetBlue,’ while someone else commented, ‘Awesome work JetBlue!’