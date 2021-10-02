Woman Kicked Off Beach After Mum Claims Bikini Is Too Revealing

@savysimsyo/ TikTok

A woman has caused a stir online after she was apparently kicked off a beach when a mum complained that her bikini was too revealing.

Of all the issues you would expect to cause you to get kicked off a beach, wearing a bikini would definitely not seem to be one of them.

However, a woman was asked to leave despite her very normal beach attire and subsequently had the ‘worst experience in Hawaii on the big island’, which she shared with followers on TikTok.

TikTok user Savannah Sims (@savysimsyo) captioned the video: ‘Ik tourists can be a lot when you live in #hawaii, but keep in mind that the world isn’t yours, it’s to be shared’.

In the video, Sims explains that she had gone to the beach and been approached by a mother, who upon seeing her next to the road, said: ‘No I can’t have that. That’s not ok with me.’ According to Sims, the woman had an issue with her ‘butt’ and ‘lady parts’.

Sims shared followers a view of her bikini, which she branded as ‘pretty fr*cking normal’. According to a college student also on the beach, the issue apparently occurs ‘all the time’.

Sims tried to be ‘respectful’, as the mother was accompanied by her child, and questioned what the issue was. However, was told she needed to leave. The mother reportedly said ‘Mahalo’ as Sims left, with Sims telling followers, ‘Honestly not feeling the mahalo love’, and that the incident had ‘ruined’ her day.

The post has since amassed more than 1.2 million views and thousands of comments, with followers showing their support of Sims. One said: ‘Sorry to hear but damn where did you get that suit?? It’s adorable! Love the color!!!’

Another wrote:

I’m sorry you experienced this. Try to remember that other people’s funk has nothing to do with you.

A third commented: ‘I don’t understand why you left lol who is she to tell you to leave.’

