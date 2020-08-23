Woman Left Naked At Beach After Boyfriend Gives Her Dissolving Bikini Julius Dein/Facebook

A poor unsuspecting woman was left naked in the sea after her boyfriend swapped her bikini with one that dissolved in water.

I should start off by saying that the man involved in this prank, Julius Dein, is a magician, and magicians are typically known for making things disappear without anyone knowing how it’s done. That’s not to say his girlfriend, Estelle, should have been expecting her bikini to disappear, but Julius is the first person she should have suspected when it did.

The couple were enjoying a nice day at the beach, with Estelle showing off the new bikini she’d ordered from the internet. Little did she know, Julius had replaced her order with one that would leave her baring all.

Take a look at what happened below:

SHE THOUGHT IT GOT STOLEN 🤣 SHE THOUGHT IT GOT STOLEN 🤣INSTAGRAM @JULIUSDEIN Posted by Julius Dein on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Julius could be heard laughing from behind the camera as Estelle ventured into the sea, and the anticipation was palpable as the waves lapped around her ankles.

It took her a while to fully submerge her body, and the magician got more amused with each step she took.

Julius seemed to recognise how cruel his joke was as Estelle fully submerged herself, but he still couldn’t stop laughing.

He commented:

According to the instruction manual, it should take 15-30 seconds for the chemicals to kick in to make the bikini dissolve… This is so bad but so good.

Magician's girlfriend entering sea in dissolving bikini Julius Dein//Facebook

After a few minutes, Estelle caught on to the fact that the bikini had suddenly disappeared, leaving her body on full display beneath the water. She began to look around frantically, presumably hoping to find the luminous swimsuit floating by, but obviously it was nowhere to be found.

Julius feigned innocence as he asked Estelle what was wrong, to which she responded: ‘My bikini! I think I lost it!’

Magician's girlfriend wrapped in towel after bikini dissolves Julius Dein/Facebook

Estelle went on to say her bikini had been ‘stolen’, while Julius continued to leave her in the dark about what had really happened. After leaving her floundering in the ocean for some time, he finally offered her a towel to wrap around her body as she left the water.

She remained completely unaware as the video came to an end, but I’m sure it wasn’t long before Estelle found out the truth, especially when Julius posted the video for the world to see.

Hopefully Estelle will be on the lookout for her boyfriend’s magic tricks in the future!