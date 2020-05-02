Woman Makes Herself A Hide The Pain Harold Mask
A Californian woman is taking precautions during the current pandemic with a face mask – featuring none other than Hide the Pain Harold.
In these trying times, Harold is probably the precise embodiment of how we’re all feeling at the moment. How apt it is then that Danielle Baskin, from San Francisco, took the strained expression we know and love and placed it onto some customised PPE.
For anyone who’s unaware, Hide the Pain Harold is a meme based around András Arató, a Hungarian stock photo star whose angst-filled grin made him an internet sensation.
To testify the power of Hide the Pain Harold for you, Danielle’s original post only made its way onto Twitter yesterday, yet it’s already amassed more than 143,000 likes and 19,000 retweets at the time of writing.
She followed up the first tweet with some more photos, with one captioned: ‘Haven’t worn this to the grocery store yet, but here’s what I’ll look like when I’m holding a jar of sauce.’
People are desperate for a mask of their own. One user wrote: ‘This is just terrifying and I love it.’ Another user replied: ‘You are a freaking genius Danielle.’ A further user asked: ‘Where can I nab one of those first edition Harold’s?’
Fortunately, you’ll be able to get your hands on your own Harold mask if you so desire. ‘Add yourself to the waitlist on maskalike.com and I’ll let you know when face prints are up and running. I’m also selling a small run of limited edition Harold masks from this first batch,’ Danielle added.
In times of darkness, Harold emerges in the light – he’s the meme-hero we need right now.
